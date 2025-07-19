Unlikely my films will ever come on OTT: Aamir Khan

Bollywood’s highly acclaimed actor and producer, Aamir Khan, is a happy man. Sitaare Zameen Par (SZP), the recent addition to his kitty as a producer, has become a box office success. Known for his patience, the actor is holding on to the OTT rights, a decision that has piqued curiosity. Amid a busy schedule, Khan took time out to speak to Business Today on a drive from his home in Bandra to a multiplex in south Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

You took a big chance with Sitaare Zameen Par by not selling its digital rights to an OTT platform before its release. What was the thought process?

I think by releasing a movie on the big screen and then, in a very short time, making it available on an OTT platform, ensures no one watches it in a theatre. When you take an OTT subscription, you are already paying for all the films that are already there plus the ones that will come. Obviously, it’s a good thing for the viewer. But from the perspective of a filmmaker—creative or producer and I am both—it does not become economically viable or feasible anymore.

I have nothing against OTTs, but the window for release is too short. Be it four or eight weeks, it cannibalises your theatrical business. Our habits have transformed. Now, we are used to a lot of things from home. One of them is movies. I have no problem with that, but it is not economical for filmmakers. I personally feel cinema is in a precarious situation right now and we must learn to survive on our budgeting and recover from our mainstay, theatricals, which is how it originally was. The audience has developed a habit, and it took a force majeure to do that. Changing that all over again is an uphill task.

It also means you are trying to do something very different…

I am aware that what I am trying is perhaps not very practical. Selling the rights to an OTT platform for a very large sum would have brought in the money but that is short-term thinking. But in the long run, it would damage not just me but the entire industry. This step that I have taken is to try and reverse the habit of people. Obviously, it will not be 100% successful since everyone will not come to the theatres but a lot more will come when they find out it cannot be watched on an OTT.

Take the case of Pushpa. It is loved by all but what if it had not come on OTT? It affects everyone’s business, and the biggest hit would have had more people watching it had it not been released on OTT. It will take time for people to realise it and I am trying to do it at least for myself. I want to send a signal to my audience that my films will not be on OTT in four or eight weeks. I would rather stop making films or retire and end my career than go down this path.

This is an attempt on my part to try and revive cinema. Look at the trend today. People will come to the theatre only if it is a big film that has action or is a thriller or a magnum opus. But over time, all your films will be large and the audience will get bored. A film like 3 Idiots cannot be called a magnum opus nor is it visually stunning. It’s a comedy with a theme and light-hearted. The industry and audience must consider all this.

We are in a period in history when things are changing rapidly. If it’s only action movies, that will be sad and I will be restricted to making something that can potentially work only in theatres from that genre. What about the kind of films that L.V. Prasad, Guru Dutt, Basu Chatterjee or Hrishikesh Mukherjee made? How are you going to see these stories?

The movie industry is in a difficult situation, and it has happened very quickly. Big-budget films are not working and there is pressure on costs and revenue. What is your view?

Look, I don’t think the quality of films has deteriorated. If you look at what was made 10-15-20 years back, the level of filmmaking is more or less the same; if anything, it has become better. Be it directors, actors, technicians—they are only better. Every new generation is better because they have learnt from the previous one. Yes, not every film that is made is great. Today, to say that the quality of film is letting us down is a misconception. It is a change in human habits. That is bringing you down—that it is the root of the problem.

Today, people easily spend up to 8-12 hours a day on the phone. That must be recognised and the audience at theatres is now distracted. The whole universe is in your hands now. Now, my story must have the power to stop that distraction and say, “I need to hear this story.” That story must be compelling and magnetic and must be said well.

Pay per view is surely the most logical option in this scenario for SZP...

I am considering my options right now. Dekhte hain, abhi to theatre mein chal rahi hai (let’s see, it’s running in the theatre still). I am in no hurry. I have never been known for my speed and take 3-4 years to make a film. This is no exception.

Perhaps you could afford to do this by virtue of being Aamir Khan. But what about the small producer?

Let me tell you, it is not possible for anyone to do this. When I started my career, I was faced with a lot of challenges. At that time, I was a nobody, but I still took bold steps. Your ability to take bold steps is what will make you stand out. Besides, my conscience is clear about why I am doing this. I may succeed or even fail but the intention is to breathe some life back into cinema. If the intention was economic, I would have sold the OTT rights. I am looking at it emotionally. I hope I succeed. Let’s see (smiles).

Your decision could worry the OTT platforms though…

I don’t think they have been affected by my decision. They have so many other films to buy plus there are shows. They are too big and one film not releasing does not make a difference to them. We are the pygmies and let’s be clear about it.

This opens many monetisation options like pay-per-view or selling OTT rights later…

Look, I am very clear that my films will not be on an OTT platform till the six-month period has passed from the theatrical release. I have had multiple conversations with OTT platforms for SZP. The six-month window does not suit them. I said if it is not six months, it doesn’t suit me. Therefore, it’s unlikely that my films will ever come on OTT. I don’t see myself changing my view nor do I see them changing theirs.

What you are doing could easily start a trend. Would you agree with that?

Selling OTT rights is a safety blanket. It’s like that trapeze artist in a circus and OTT is that net underneath. God forbid, if your film does not do well theatrically, at least you have sold OTT and that money is surely coming to you. If I had sold OTT for SZP at Rs 125 crore, I would have been covered for that amount. But if I have not sold it and decide to go only with theatrical, I have to balance myself on that trapeze and not fall. I have to be really good—girunga toh marunga (if I fall, I die). For that, you must have a lot of confidence in your work and it must connect with people.

Once they see it, they have to go out and say, “Wow, what a film!” That is good word-of-mouth, and your movie becomes very popular. From a creative point of view, you have to be very sure of your content. There is no safety net and if it is good, it will work but if it’s not good, you are in trouble.

What is your view on the prevailing model?

The current business model in the industry does not make sense to me. (Picking up his coffee cup), it’s like me asking you to buy this and if you say no, I will drop it at your home eight weeks from now. Why would I buy it! On principle and for my own emotional satisfaction, I have decided not to take the OTT route. It doesn’t work for me and makes no sense to me. It possibly means I get driven out of the business. ￼

