Viksit Bharat calls for 2.5 percentage points higher growth, says Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission and noted economist, is one of the key architects of economic reforms from the 1980s. He has closely worked on and tracked policies that have fast-tracked economic growth. In an interview with Business Today’s Surabhi, he notes that the 1991 reforms raised longer-term growth about two percentage points above the pre-reforms rate and says we now need a much larger acceleration. India needs deeper reforms and higher investments for this, he says. Edited excerpts: