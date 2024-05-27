'We have a model and that is 'made in India, for India, and by India'': Amazon India boss Manish Tiwary

For a company that entered the consumer business in India in 2013, Amazon’s growth has not gone unnoticed. It was up against competition that came earlier. But Amazon used its understanding of technology to focus on areas such as supply chain and greater consumer understanding to enhance the overall experience. It was critical to have an India-specific approach and be Indian along the way. With an increasing base of both customers and sellers, the road ahead is filled with opportunities, though these are early days for India. In an interview with Business Today at Amazon’s country headquarters in Bengaluru, 54-year-old Manish Tiwary, Country Manager of Amazon India, talks about the India story, innovation, and a lot more. Edited excerpts:

It’s a big opportunity for Amazon in India…

We are clear [that] e-commerce is at a very early stage in India. You just have to look around to see the levels of optimism and what potential lies ahead of us. For a company with our DNA, everything that we do has digital at the core of it—be it e-commerce, the [Amazon] Kindle or Amazon Prime.

If you look at the basics in India like the growth rates, population, demographics, infrastructure, or the progress in digital, there are many reasons to feel enthused. It is a sentiment that is echoed by all of us here or even when we speak to our management at Seattle (Amazon’s headquarters).

For Amazon, what is the India strategy all about?

When we started off in 2013, the objective was to win here and we, therefore, wanted a team that understood India. There was a clear global strategy, and we were asked to create something that dovetails into what is good for India. That’s exactly why talent is so important to us. What is better than one lakh (100,000) people sitting out of India! It just makes India a powerhouse of innovation.

The proportion of organised trade in India was not too much in the early days. There was nothing called a catalogue and all we got were stunned looks if we asked for one. India is a different market for many reasons. The cost of working capital is very high, and the backbone is the small businessman. [The] penetration of banking services was quite limited, and most people did not understand English. Orders were taken over the phone and if small machines had to be sent to the warehouse, it was a challenge. Hence, we decided to go for a new fulfilment model, where it would now be picked up. Today, we have ideas created out of India and [those are] being moved to other parts of the world like Latin America and Egypt.

A lot has changed, and a small seller can now upload an image of, say, a collared T-shirt and create a catalogue. If working capital is a challenge, there is Gen AI that can be used. Eight years ago, if someone had told me that in 2023, we would have 14 lakh (1.4 million) sellers, it might have been hard to believe. At that point, we had just 100 sellers. Today, we have 43 million cubic ft of storage space apart from our own aircraft; we are one of the largest users of Indian Railways among e-commerce companies; are part of a waterways project. A lot of distance has been covered.

In the early days, none of us knew anything about e-commerce. We wanted to change the way India buys and sells. Now, we can say that what we have here is a model made in India, made for India, and made by India.

Obviously, we are speaking of a lot more that can be done...

Oh yes! Penetration levels are at 1% or a maximum of 2%. I was born in Jamshedpur much before digital was even spoken of. One often paid in advance to buy things. Today, I see people there buying upholstery online from Skipper (a well-known furnishing store) in Kolkata. We are speaking of a very different scenario where books, upholstery, [and even] an 800-litre refrigerator can be purchased through e-commerce. Digitisation has equalised all of us and it is great to see an ecosystem with the idea at the core of everything.

How critical is the customer in all this?

To us, it is about the experience. Take a look at this office in Bengaluru. It looks exactly like any of Amazon’s offices globally. We differentiate ourselves on the basis of culture and leadership principles. The first year after I joined, Amit Agarwal (then Amazon India’s boss) and I did not speak about numbers at all. It was only around customer rating and the delivery promise. It is critical for us to focus all our attention on this. We will never indulge in gimmicky stuff and compromise on the customer-facing experience. These are easy things to speak of, but most companies don’t do it since it adds to costs. Now, we have millions of customers on Amazon Prime and the brand is very strong. It is about having a sustainable experience. The word ‘customer’ has to come up all the time. If you succeed with that, the customer will come back to you.

Where will innovation figure in the midst of all this?

We have to just keep the innovation funnel going. If our vision is to change the way India buys and sells, it gets even more important as the next 100 million customers, or the next 10 million sellers, come aboard. One is speaking of a market with a huge population and businesses around that come with scale. Frankly, we have a long, long way to go. It is very easy to quote numbers on the potential and opportunities in India, but we must innovate to succeed. This is a very competitive market as all of us know. If a one-day delivery was a big thing earlier, it is now down to getting that done in minutes.

@krishnagopalan