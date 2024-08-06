‘We have kept our word on fiscal consolidation': FM Nirmala Sitharaman opens up about Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently presented her seventh Union Budget. This was the first Budget of the third term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government and people were looking for cues to the dispensation’s fiscal road map for the next five years. The Budget has focussed on employment and fiscal consolidation, while charting a path towards development. In an exclusive interview with Rahul Kanwal, News Director of India Today and Aaj Tak and Executive Director of Business Today, Sourav Majumdar, Editor of Business Today, and BTTV Managing Editor Siddharth Zarabi, she talks about financial incentives to employers, taxes, the agriculture sector, and more. Edited excerpts: