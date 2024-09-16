'Whisky is our big business, and will continue to see growth': Diageo India's Hina Nagarajan on the company's brand new strategy

It has been a little more than three years since Hina Nagarajan took over as MD & CEO of Diageo India. As a Member of the Diageo Global Executive Committee, she brings to the table the experience of running the alcobev giant’s operations in Africa, apart from stints with Reckitt, ICI Paints India, Mary Kay Cosmetics and Nestlé. Nagarajan, 59, an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, moved in as the boss of Diageo’s Indian business in July 2021, a testing time. The business had been around for seven years (after Diageo took over United Spirits from Vijay Mallya) but time had been lost in tackling legal issues leading to stress on the company’s finances. Since then, the company’s market capitalisation has more than doubled, leading to high levels of investor interest. Understandably, Nagarajan is upbeat about what lies ahead in a changing India. In an interaction with Business Today, she talks about her journey since she took over, her focus on premiumisation, and growth opportunities. Edited excerpts: