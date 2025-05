The InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is known for iconic brands Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Six Senses, and, of course, InterContinental. It has a strong presence across the world, though India has emerged as a key market of late. In a freewheeling chat, Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, MEA & Southwest Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, tells Business Today’s Krishna Gopalan how he chooses which brand is ready for which market, the opportunities in India, and a lot more. Edited excerpts: