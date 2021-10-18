Bridging the Gap

OMA Imperia speaker system

From the stables of Oswalds Mill Audio comes Imperia, a four-way fully horn-loaded system. Instead of non-recyclable materials, it has been handcrafted with solid wood. One can choose between solid Pennsylvania walnut, cherry, ash or chestnut wood for the 100hz and 300hz wooden conical horns. The finish with hand-rubbed oil and wax helps preserve the wood’s natural beauty and light colour. According to the manufacturer, only light-coloured sapwood is used from each tree. The outboard crossover network is coupled with the Imperia via a solid slate patchboard. Price is on request.

Each smartphone in the series will be ‘perfumed’, carrying an exquisite fragrance

Caviar Eco iPhone 13 Pro Collection

Russian luxury accessories brand Caviar is coming up with a limited-edition iPhone 13 Pro. The body of each smartphone in the series will be crafted from sustainably-sourced red mahogany. Decorated with natural materials, the iPhones will be ‘perfumed’, each carrying an exquisite fragrance—Vanilla Coffee (with grains of natural ground coffee and vanilla), Alpine Cornflower (with carefully picked Alpine cornflower), Spicy Rose (with dried rose petals) and Alpine Chamomile (decorated with a chamomile flower). Caviar says the natural smells of coffee, cornflower, rose, vanilla and chamomile will last for up to three months, and can subsequently be restored. Following Apple on the path of a responsible and sustainable attitude towards nature, Caviar is working towards driving down the carbon footprint, by decreasing the use of harmful materials in its designs. This Eco collection is made from 100 per cent natural materials supplied by companies that source them sustainably and with minimal harm to nature. This is limited to just 99 pieces of each design. Prices will start from $6,090 (indicative price in India Rs 4.52 lakh).

PG X Bugatti electric bike

Ditch your fuel-guzzling automobile for this electric two-wheel bicycle, which is made of carbon fibre. Developed by PG and designed by Bugatti, this technologically advanced bike weighs less than 5 kg and is limited to 667 pieces. All the cross-sections of the bike are oversized to ensure maximum rigidity of the frame. A vertical shock absorption bar is also installed in the handlebar for a comfortable ride. If you own a Bugatti, you can even get customised finishing on request to match your car—special paints, colour-coated carbon, numerous types of leather and the Bugatti pearl. It is priced at $55,000 (indicative price in India Rs 40.76 lakh).

Volonic Valet 3 charger

The non-plastic wireless charger is made using gold and vicuña wool

This limited-edition, non-plastic wireless charger helps the environment by cutting down on the clutter of wires. The device is a seamless blend of the world’s most extravagant materials: 18-carat yellow gold and premium vicuña wool, which is incredibly soft and light. It has over 1,500 grams of gold, known for being the most malleable of all precious metals. Featuring Aira FreePower technology, it can power up to three Qi-enabled devices simultaneously—the devices can be placed anywhere on the product surface. The charger comes with a Volonic 36W USB-C PD and a Volonic 6-feet braided USB-C cable. This charger cum fashionable work of art will add a touch of luxurious sophistication to your home. It is priced at Rs 1.84 crore.

C SEED M1 4K 165-inch TV

The foldable TV boasts of less power consumption and a longer lifespan

With its M1 4K 165-inch unfolding TV, C SEED has reimagined luxury TVs like never before. At the push of a button, a sleek column of machined aluminium rises from the ground, unfolding a beautiful 165-inch screen. The TV has been engineered using 4K MicroLED technology, which contributes to the environment. The small LEDs (in the MicroLED display), which turn electricity into photons, produce more brightness per watt compared to traditional LCD or OLED displays, resulting in less power consumption and a longer lifespan of up to 100,000 hours. It is priced at $400,000 (indicative price in India Rs 2.97 crore).