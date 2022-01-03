Here's how to set up your Home Theatre room

The Joy of Projection

Who says setting up a projector is a hassle? Just place the ultra-short-throw P1 PRO on the table in front of the wall and project up to 120 inches diagonally. Belonging to the Optoma CinemaX family, which has won awards like the Red Dot Design Award 2020 and iF Design Award 2020, the 4K projector runs the Optoma Smart+ platform with Android OS and has a host of connectivity ports including HDMI to connect your Apple TV or Fire TV Stick to access your favourite apps. While it comes with a remote, you can use your favourite smart assistant (Alexa and Google supported) to turn it on and off, adjust the volume and select the source. The P1 PRO has a bright 3,500 ANSI lumens output that can achieve 2,500,000:1 contrast and the laser light source has a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours on eco mode.

Making Sense of Sound

While most projectors (including the one above) come with built-in speakers, the real deal is to invest in home theatre speakers that are driven by a capable receiver. Invest in something like the Klipsch RP-6000 home theatre along with the Denon AVR-X4700H receiver (Rs 1. 79 lakh). These speakers are ideal for a medium to large room, according to the company. The Klipsch floor-standing speakers boast cast-aluminium feet for a modern look while reducing sonic resonance by minimising floor contact for optimal acoustic performance. Paired with the receiver, which should drive the speakers just fine, get ready for an immersive 3D audio experience.

The Hot Seat

Your home theatre setup cannot be complete without a stylish yet comfortable recliner. Why settle for a regular one when you can get the Valencia Tuscany Home Theater Seating? Crafted using premium top-grain Italian Nappa leather, it houses a motorised headrest along with power lumbar support to adjust cushions and fit the shape of your spine. The LED-lit cup holders are just perfect for your favourite cocktail. It even has a USB port to charge your devices. Shipping directly from the US, you can configure seating for two, three or six and even add a wine glass caddy.

Pop Magic

What’s a movie theatre without popcorn? Fret not. You can add this counter-sized Mandalorian popcorn maker to make movie nights special. Just add kernels to the machine chamber and you can see them popping through the transparent cover. The machine uses the hot-air popping method, eliminating the need to add oil or butter, making this a healthy option. And the top cover also doubles as a serving bowl—just flip it over.

Screen Time

New-age projectors are good to project on walls. But if you wish to have the ultimate experience from your projector, consider investing in a proper screen. Like the Elite Screens Sable Frame B2, which the company claims brings out brighter and more vibrant colours than a regular wall. This 135-inch screen has a flat surface for better projection, so that creases don’t mar your viewing experience.