Nifty Gadgets to Keep Your Fitness Regimen on Track

Fitness Companion

Be it to jump-start your fitness routine, help you track your workout or keep an eye on your vital stats, the Apple Watch does it all. It’s great at recording workouts, guided breathing sessions, measuring ECG, heart rate and even blood oxygen levels. Supporting a wide range of workouts including walks, jogging, swimming, yoga, core training and Tai Chi—to name a few—the activity rings show the day’s activities at a glance. What I love the most is when the watch reminds me to walk a little more to complete my day’s goal. The Breathe app is great for mindful breathing and relaxing, something I use a lot when I am stressed. The blood oxygen measurement, heart rate monitoring and ECG are bang on (despite this not being a medical device). Unlike most bands that automatically record sleep cycles, this one doesn’t. Instead, it helps you in developing a healthy sleeping pattern by suggesting you set up a sleep schedule, activate sleep mode and wind down (to reduce distractions and help you relax). But mind you, the Apple Watch works only with iPhones.

Available on: apple.com/in

Band of Health

The Fitbit Charge 5 works with both iOS and Android

If you’re not a watch person, then consider something like the Fitbit Charge 5. With close to seven days of battery backup, it can track around 20 workouts and body stats in real-time. It also comes with built-in GPS, stress management, 24x7 heart rate monitor, SpO2, etc. Just like the Apple Watch, this measures your ECG (but via an app). The device is comfortable to wear as well, even to track your sleep. It works with both iOS and Android.

Available on: fitbit.com

Don’t Skip it

Tangram Factory Smartrope Rookie

Skipping is a great full-body workout for adults. And when you use this skipping rope, it records each complete revolution of the rope as a complete jump, as well as monitors calories burnt and workout times. It ships to India.

Available on: tangramfactory.com

Drink Up

HidrateSpark 3

Helping you to stay hydrated, this bottle not only tracks water intake, but also has an LED smart sensor stick that glows to remind you it’s time to drink water. Just pair it with its app.

Available on: amazon.in

Home Run

NURVV Run

If you’re into running, this smart insole will measure the activity from the point of impact and provide insights, guidance and coaching to help you run smarter and train healthier.

Available on: nurvv.com

Rowing the Oceans

The Flexnest Flexrower lets you explore and exercise

This smart rowing machine with magnetic resistance will let you explore different oceans and lakes around the world virtually. With deliveries starting in February, it will come with more than 30 virtual experiences.

Available on: theflexnest.com

Look Beyond Your Weight

The GOQii Balance is more than just a weighing scale

Regular scales help you watch your weight, but the GOQii Balance comes with a body composition monitor to measure weight, muscle mass, BMI, bone mass, body fat, water content, body score, basal metabolism and visceral fat. The Balance comes with 3 months of personal coaching where a human coach will guide you about improving your food habits and exercise routine.

Available on: goqii.com

Breathe Easy

Lumen Metabolism

Just breathe out. That’s all it takes for this handheld, portable device to measure your metabolism. It discovers what fuel source the body is using for energy, fats or carbs, and helps make actionable changes to reach weight, fitness and metabolic goals. It even gives daily customised meal plans based on the metabolism rate. And it ships to India.

Available on: lumen.me