Priceless Time Machines

HM9 Sapphire Vision

The MB&F watch is inspired by automotive and aviation design

There is only one word to describe this watch: outrageous. First introduced by MB&F in 2018, the Horological Machine N°9, or HM9, has been inspired by automotive and aviation design from the 1940s and 1950s. In the Sapphire Vision, the watchmaker has replaced the titanium casing with a sapphire casing, giving a clear view of its intricately-designed movement, which MB&F describes as the most beautiful movement it has created so far. It is available in four editions, with each edition being limited to five pieces. It is priced at 420,000 CHF (indicative price in India Rs 3.34 crore).

The 18-carat whitegold casing is embellished with 233 brilliant-cut diamonds, among others

Ultimate Emerald Signature

The Harry Winston piece can be worn as a watch, pendant or even a brooch

This emerald-cut high jewellery timepiece from Harry Winston has a versatile design. It can be worn not just around the wrist, but also as a pendant or even a brooch. The 18-carat white-gold casing is embellished with 233 brilliant-cut diamonds, 98 brilliant-cut Paraíba colour tourmaline, 38 baguette-cut diamonds, 24 marquise-cut diamonds and an emerald-cut Paraíba colour tourmaline. The watch comes with an additional silk fabric bracelet and an 18-carat white gold chain set with 12 brilliant-cut diamonds. Price is on request.

Designed in partnership with tyre manufacturer Pirelli, it features inlays made of rubber from real tyres

Excalibur Spider Pirelli Black DLC

Watchmaking meets motorsports in this high-octane Roger Dubuis range

Designed in partnership with Milan-based tyre manufacturer Pirelli, a pioneer in the world of motorsports, the high-octane Excalibur Spider Pirelli Black features strap inlays made of rubber from real tyres—which have won motorsport competitions—and Roger Dubuis engines. Certified by the Poinçon de Genève, the 47mm watch's titanium case—with two tourbillons and a power reserve indicator—is built like a fuel gauge. Price is on request.

The watch comes with a patented Patek Philippe foldover clasp bracelet

Nautilus Haute Joaillerie by patek

The watch has a dial illuminated by rows of stones set in a raised wave pattern

This self-winding watch from Patek Philippe comes in white gold. Its case, bezel and bracelet feature snow-set diamonds. The dial is illuminated by rows of stones set in a raised wave pattern. The transparent sapphire crystal case back gives a clear view of the calibre 324. It comes with a patented Patek Philippe foldover clasp bracelet and has 2,553 brilliant-cut Top Wesselton diamonds (~12.69 cts). It is priced at €319,000 (indicative price in India Rs 2.74 crore).

The Handwerkskunst has 370 parts, of which 84 are integrated into the filigreed tourbillon

Cabaret Tourbillon Handwerkskunst By A. Lange & Söhne

The manually-wound watch delivers a power reserve of 120 hours

German luxury watchmaker A. Lange & Söhne has revived its non-round watch Cabaret as the all-new Handwerkskunst. The three-part, 18-carat white-gold dial has semi-transparent enamelling. The Handwerkskunst has 370 parts, of which 84 are integrated into the filigreed tourbillon, which weighs around a quarter of a gram. The manually-wound calibre L042.1 has a twin mainspring barrel, which delivers a power reserve of 120 hours. The Handwerkskundst is a limited edition with just 30 pieces. It is priced at €315,000 (indicative price in India Rs 2.71 crore).