The Right Dosage

It is no secret that Nandini Piramal, Executive Director of Piramal Enterprises, was instrumental in Piramal Healthcare's sale of branded generic-medicine business to Abbott Laboratories, for a record $3.72 billion in 2010. A decade later, recently in June, she played a similar role when PE firm Carlyle picked up 20 per cent stake in Piramal's pharma business for $490 million, according to sources.

For the 10,000-plus people employed by the Piramal group, Nandini heads the Human Resources and IT functions, and the Quality and Risk functions for the Pharma business, besides directly heading the over-the-counter (OTC) or consumer health business.

In 2011, Ajay Piramal entrusted Nandini with the OTC business, which included six brands with revenues of Rs 127 crore. "We ensured a nationwide distribution network, identified potential legacy brands and built on them," says Nandini. That business has grown to Rs 418 crore in FY20, a 25 per cent increase over the previous year, with 20-plus brands. Most of its brands, including Saridon, Lacto Calamine, I-Pill, Supradyn, Polycrol and Tetmosol, are ranked No.1 or No.2 in their markets and product categories. "We relaunched new-born baby care brand Little's last year and it is doing very well," she says.

The division has launched a range of health and hygiene products, ranging from sanitisers to wipes and masks. "Even after Covid-19, these products will be there? Sales will migrate online, as we are witnessing now," she adds.