For the Love of Food

Tech Mahindra CEO C.P. Gurnani - popularly known as CP among his peers - knows how to aim straight for the heart when it comes to food. The Tech Mahindra MD is not only an investor in some of the best food haunts in Mumbai but is a self-confessed foodie, too.

CP looks at food as the biggest stress buster. Whether he is in the country or abroad, Indian cuisine and Sindhi food remain close to his heart. While he has recently taken fancy to soups and salads and enjoys them during his travels, Indian and Sindhi fares are still his go-to comfort food.

The Tech Mahindra chief enjoys trying out new restaurants, which perhaps explains how he picks some of the most happening food joints in the city. 'The Table' in Mumbai's Colaba is one of his favourite hangouts.

He also swears by 'Bombay Canteen' where he is an investor too. CP has invested in another venture called 'O'Pedro' in Mumbai. A few years ago CP turned vegetarian, which he says is a whole new experiment with the food palate.