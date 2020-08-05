Sajjan Jindal's Heavy Lifting

JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal is a fitness freak. He does not miss his morning workout session even for a single day at his residential gym in Walkeshwar, Mumbai. At the company's headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex, the 60-year-old steel baron ensures he burns more fat by climbing stairs up to one or two levels from the lobby. Till about 10 years ago, he was also a regular squash player.

No surprise then that his son Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement, idolises his father in his choice of sports. Parth is a trained squash professional who attends court every morning, especially when he is not sweating it out in the gym. He has represented Mumbai teams in squash and table tennis. During weekends, he takes time out to play football and cricket with friends. The one funny story that Parth shares with his friends is that the father-son duo used to play squash together regularly, until the junior picked up his game and started beating the senior since the age of 17. The senior Jindal quit regular squash after that. The young Jindal, now 30, also pursues the business of sports through JSW Sports - it owns Bengaluru FC (ISL team), IPL cricket team Delhi Capitals (50:50 joint ownership with GMR) and Haryana Steelers (Pro Kabaddi League team).