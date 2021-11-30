A Bike with Memories

A sharp creative mind is perhaps the best way to describe Abhijit Avasthi. The Co-founder of Sideways Consulting unwinds in many ways and one of them is to take his bike for a spin. Nothing unusual, except that it is his father’s vintage 1961 Jawa.

A life in advertising means little time for oneself, but the weekend is reserved for the ride, and Avasthi takes his two sons along to places in Mumbai like Marine Drive and Worli Sea Face. “I don’t do it [ride] for the adrenaline rush or to explore the city, but to relax. I find it calming and emotionally comforting,” he says. The bike comes with history and the “classic beauty”, as he likes to describe it, has a ‘Made in Czechoslovakia’ badge. To Avasthi, the Jawa is a time machine and comes with unforgettable memories. His father taking him for rides or Avasthi himself navigating the nooks and crannies of remote India remain close to his heart.

Nothing is more exciting than the admiring looks as he moves around on it. Avasthi certainly doesn’t mind the attention.