A Traveller for All Seasons

Travelling is a passion, be it for business, or pleasure, for Maneesh Jaikrishna, Vice President, Indian Subcontinent, Dubai, Eastern & Southern Africa, SITA.

SITA INDIA helps airports manage air transport communications and information technology. Jaikrishna has been to Europe, Asia, Africa, the US, just to name a few places. Pre-Covid, he would travel at least once a week for work, once in three weeks for an international trip, and once a month for a staycation.

"I love road trips. My family, friends and loud music are all I need for the perfect getaway. I get my best thoughts and ideas while driving," he says. Jaikrishna has explored many countries through road trips. His favourite drives include Inverness, Fort William, via Lockness in Scotland and to Staad in Switzerland. New Zealand is next on his list. "I love the countryside and being with nature - beaches or mountains, driving in rainy/ cloudy/ misty conditions, with music playing," he adds. Heavy metal during walks, country numbers during long drives, classical during early mornings and instrumental while meditating, are his picks. "It's a world I can lose myself in," he says.