Adhia's Yogic Side

Hasmukh Adhia is not just another retired IAS officer. As someone who held key positions in the finance ministry at the time of the government’s most-debated economic decisions — introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation — he was one of the most high-profile officers leading from the front.

Three years since his retirement, Adhia has been pursuing his passion, yoga and meditation, which he has been practising even during his North Block days, and learning scriptures, including the Upanishads and the Bhagavad Gita. He did his PhD in yoga during 2007-10, in the midst of a busy career. Eight years later, post retirement, he has moved to Srirangapatna in Karnataka to be with his spiritual guru and learn more about Indian scriptures.

Adhia takes up lecture assignments once in a while, on spiritual topics, for small dedicated groups, writes for the Speaking Tree once a month, and spends eight months in a year with his guru Swami Visharadananda. He is also the Chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat and non-executive chairman of Bank of Baroda. “I am in a learning phase now. I plan to spend another two-and-a-half years doing the same thing. After that I will decide whether I want to start teaching or talk about it,” says Adhia.