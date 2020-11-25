Agarwal's Nature Therapy

For Sanjay Agarwal, MD of CenturyPly, tryst with nature has been a lifelong passion inculcated by his father at a very young age. He remembers his father taking him to a river in Tinsukia, Assam, for swimming, when he was eight years old. An avid golfer, trekker and marathon enthusiast, Agarwals habit of connecting with nature and engaging in physical activities continued right through even in the middle of his tight business schedules. "Sports add a very different angle to our view of life. A disciplined game can teach us about leadership and equality," says Agarwal, who has gone for trekking to the Everest Base Camp, Annapurna Base camp, Ganda La pass (Ladakh) and Gokyo, either with a professional group or a bunch of friends.

Agarwal, 56, has run five half marathons to date. "I recommend everyone to try running. Start very low and very slow - from there you will progress and achieve the unbelievable. Today I am fitter than I was at 40. Start a new journey for yourself, for your family. I learned due to my father, your kids will learn due to you," he says.