Band of Brothers

For the three founders of popular Indian Social media apps Sharechat and Moj, brotherhood defines their relationship. Ankush Sachdeva, Bhanu Pratap Singh and Farid Ahsan, who met at IIT Kanpur, founded Mohalla Tech in early 2015. Interestingly, all three have been living under the same roof for nearly a decade.

"We have a strong bond and brotherhood. Every night we have dinner together, where we talk and chill out. We are lucky to be so close," says Sachdeva.

Before the pandemic, the three friends would go on holidays together and travel. However, after the launch of short-video platform Moj, life has been hectic for the last nine months.

When not working, the three friends like to play games on Xbox, but post pandemic, they prefer playing with their pet in the garden, says Sachdeva. Playing with their cocker spaniel is the new pastime, he adds.