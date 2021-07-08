Bawa, The Travel Buff

Heading a big tech giant is no easy task and for Kulmeet Bawa, President and MD, SAP, Indian Subcontinent, hiking is what helps him keep the balance. Ex-Army officer Bawa is no stranger to outdoor life, after having served in picturesque Jammu and Kashmir for nearly six years.

Hiking for a good view is something that motivates him to a great extent. He has hiked in some of the most breathtaking trails at the Canada Whistler (one of the largest ski resorts in North America).

Bawa also likes to travel within the country, especially on short breaks. Travel, he says, helps him unwind and recharge his batteries.