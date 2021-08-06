Beyond Patanjali

Yoga Guru and Founder of Patanjali Ayurved, Baba Ramdev’s day begins at 4 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. On being asked what he does besides running his Rs 30,000-crore empire, the yoga guru’s immediate response is that he hardly has time for himself. But, his 18-hour day isn’t just about business.

Ramdev spends a considerable amount of time training sanyasis. He is currently training 500 youngsters who are all set to renounce worldly life. “All these youngsters are highly educated. I am training them to embrace the world of the sanyasi and dedicate themselves to society.” Some of these youngsters are also being groomed to take over Patanjali. “The future of Patanjali is in safe hands,” he adds.

The yoga guru says he also spends time on Ayurveda research. “I also play sports when I get time. That’s not too frequent though. I play kabaddi and even cricket.”