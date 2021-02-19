Bhargava, The Violinist

Rohan Bhargava, Co-founder of cashback and coupons site CashKaro.com, wanted to play the violin from a very young age. But as he grew older, passion took a backseat. It was only when he read the book Atomic Habits by James Clear, which talks about taking micro steps towards ones interest instead of postponing it, that Bhargava decided to learn to play the instrument, and started taking classes twice a week. Now, two years later, Bhargava practices for four-five hours a week. Currently, he can comfortably read music and is working on his skills to play a song impromtu. While his trainings focus is classical music, he follows some violinists on YouTube who play popular music, Taylor David being a favourite.

"As an entrepreneur I am always thinking about the things to be done, what to do next. But, when I am practicing, it is just me and my violin, and nothing else. It is the best de-stressor I could have found," says Bhargava.