Bridge to Future

What do some of the sharpest minds in the world do in the middle of a pandemic? Well, they play Bridge, online. Billionaires Bill Gates, Founder, Microsoft, and Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway, regularly play the game (which requires brainpower and strategy) with each other. It is believed that playing Bridge keeps people sharper for longer.

In his blog, GatesNotes, Gates writes, "I have been playing bridge for years - Warren Buffett is my favourite partner. We don't get together in person now that we're sheltering in place, but we still play online." It is believed that people who engage in mentally stimulating activities experience slower memory decline than those who do not.

Buffett reportedly plays Bridge for close to eight hours a week. To win the game, one needs to know when to hold the cards and when to exit. That's what investors, too, need to know. The Oracle of Omaha definitely knows that.