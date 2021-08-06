Call of the Mountains for Gupta

Born and brought up in Shimla, trekking came naturally to Rahul Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti Finance. “Growing up in the mountains, I had a strong affinity towards the hills. They always had a calming influence on me. I would often trek to Manali back in my college days.” But then, “corporate and family life took over and trekking took a back seat. After all, it’s a time-consuming commitment,” he says.

But whenever he has the time, Gupta loves to go trekking. “I discovered the joy of high-altitude trekking a few years ago when I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with a few friends. I was based in Singapore then. The unique experience got me hooked! It was a tough climb, and the final climb, going from 15,000 feet to 19,000 feet, starting at midnight was the hardest physical thing I had ever done. I understood the concept of ‘mind over body’ completely,” says Gupta. Everest Base Camp is another favourite.

“I love trekking as it gives an opportunity to experience beauty in its raw form. It takes you out of your comfort zone. The higher you climb, the harsher are the living conditions. At some point it becomes a spiritual experience,” he adds.