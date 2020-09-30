Cooking Up a Storm

As the head of Corporate Affairs and Strategy for Diageo India, Abanti Sankaranarayanan's task is to deal with complex challenges of the alcohol industry such as high taxation and prohibition, while steering the company's strategy execution.

In her spare time, Abanti likes to spend time with family and friends and finds her zen zone in cooking. Non-vegetarian South Indian coastal food is her specialty. Also, being married to a Malayalee, she has mastered the Saadya feast. Saadya consists of over 19 traditional vegetarian dishes and is served on a plantain leaf.

COVID-19 has provided her more opportunity to cook at home than ever before, says Abanti. "I like to set out a good table and find it very fulfilling when people enjoy the food I make."