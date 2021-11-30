Deep-sea Focus

Imagine being under water at night. You can see nothing but what the dive light illuminates. During his night dives, Anirudh A. Damani, Founder and CEO, Artha Group of Companies, learnt to focus on the present. “Just as you can’t see beyond what is right there in front of you, instead of getting flustered about the past, just shine the spotlight on the existing challenge, and you will win,” he says.

Damani is an avid scuba diver and has completed over 40 dives since he first experienced it in the US in 2011. He has many certifications, and his aim is to become a master diver. “The more certifications you have, the more expeditions you can go to,” he says.

Sharing one of his most memorable experiences, he says, “Around 60-70 sharks were around us while we were holding a rock and staying steady against the current. Sharks too love to dive against the current.”

Scuba-diving makes him grounded. There is an entire world underwater. “It makes me feel how small I am in this living ecosystem. Under the sea, it’s me, my breath, and an entirely different world around me. It has a meditative effect on you.”

Damani has scuba-dived in the Maldives, Egypt, Thailand and the Andamans. “I am not done with the Andamans yet. Alaska, too, is on my list.”