Fox, The Passionate Surfer

Neil Fox, Chief Technology Officer, Hexaware, has been passionate about water since childhood and likes to spend as much time near water as possible. "I am passionate about anything that I can do in or under water," he says.

A surfer and a certified scuba diver, Fox has been on over 100 scuba-diving trips across the globe. He tries to surf four-five times a year, his favourite site being Hawaii. Since water sports are exhausting, he tries to stay active.

Currently, he is learning martial arts. Scuba-diving, says Fox, correlates with the dynamic environment of business and software development that he is in.

"You have to have the right skills and tools before you undertake a dive, but at the same time, just like in business, you have to be ready to respond to the very dynamic environment that youre putting yourself into because unexpected things happen all the time."