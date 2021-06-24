Gada, the Melody King

Hiren Gada, CEO of homegrown media company Shemaroo Entertainment, is an avid marathoner. His yoga session every morning is sacrosanct, and he never misses an opportunity to go trekking. A huge R.D Burman fan, Gada's favourite way of unwinding after a hard day's work is by singing classics such as Phir Wahi Raat Hai and Do Lavzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani.

He is also the founder of Pancham Pagaal, a 100-member R.D. Burman fan club, which has fans of the maestro from across the globe. Members would meet at least once a month for jam sessions pre-Covid. Now, the sessions are mostly virtual.

Music, says Gada, has taught him teamwork. "A singer is accompanied by a host of instrumentalists and every instrumentalist plays an important role in making the song melodious. A particular instrument may be played just three times during a song, but it may have the maximum impact. Every person has a role to play. If you co-relate that with business, for a successful business outcome, the contribution of every member of the team, however, junior the person may be, cannot be negated. We can't say one is more important than the other."