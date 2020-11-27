Gondal's Gastronomic Escapades

Founder and CEO of holistic health company GOQii, Vishal Gondal loves travelling and trying new cuisines. His top picks are Ethiopian, Japanese, Thai and Mediterranean dishes. "Whenever I travel, I always try to eat the local cuisine of that city," says Gondal. Ten trips to Japan in the last two years have made him an ardent fan of Japanese cuisine, so much so that when Covid-19 cut short his travel plans, he indulged in cooking Japanese dishes at home.

Thanks to YouTube videos, and friend and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna, he managed to cook cuisine Ramen, Sushi and Gyoza over weekends during the lockdown. He also collected six sushi knives on one of his trips, and now uses them to cook sushi. Prawn curry and Thai curry are his other favourites. "For the weekend cooking sessions, I often team up with my kids, wife and even my mother," he chuckles. Other than food and travel, Gondal is into Indian as well as global music, with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh being his current favourite.