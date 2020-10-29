Hamied's Winning Run

A casual running session with friends eventually developed into a love of marathons for Samina Hamied, Executive Vice Chairperson, Cipla. Running, she says, refreshes the mind and helps one focus better. "The first half-marathon I participated was in Delhi in November 2015. The most recent one was in January 2020, just days before the world was disrupted by the pandemic," says Hamied, who has participated in six half-marathons to date.

"In order to gear up for marathons, I ensure a regular exercise schedule and running sessions throughout the year. About a month before the marathon I begin rigorous training." She draws several parallels between running a business and running a marathon. Both, she says, require diligence, commitment and strategy. ""One needs to have discipline and be goal-oriented. You set targets. There are times when you don't think it is possible, but you push yourself." And that applies to both - selling medicines and running half-marathons.