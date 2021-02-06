Healthy Body, Healthy Mind

At 40, Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, realised he was not in the pink of health. "I was often tired. I was burning out. That's when I got into proper routine and fitness became part of my life. Not a day goes by when I don't walk in the morning. I play badminton on weekends."

During lockdown when he could not go on morning walks, Mathur channelised his energy towards yoga. "I downloaded videos from YouTube and started doing them on my own. I have seen big changes in myself mentally and physically in the last nine months."

He also arranged yoga sessions for his employees in the office, and motivated his wife as well. "We had in-office yoga sessions pre-Covid too. During the pandemic, we were quick enough to shift gears and take our in-office yoga sessions to Zoom. We also held online pan-India Zumba classes and group meditation," he says.

What does he like most about yoga? The meditation aspect, he says. "After all the aasans, when I lie down in shavashan, it relaxes me. A healthy body keeps your mind healthy. You can contribute more to work."

His morning walks are back, but he also takes time out for anulom-vilom and kapalbhati.