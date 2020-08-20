High On Guitar Strings

Mayank Kachhwaha, Co-Founder and COO, IndiaLends, has been passionate about music since childhood, but gave his heart and soul to it during his four years in college. "Belonging to a small town, I couldn't find a teacher during school days, but just when I cleared JEE and went to IIT Madras, I volunteered to become part of various college bands and learned guitar all by myself with the help of my trained friends. My understanding of music is entirely based on guitar." Kachhwaha now has his own band, The Dry Days, which has four original tracks to its credit. He is the lead guitarist and vocalist. "After college I had stopped accepting gigs, but continued practicing at home. I created my own home studio. Only last year we recorded these four songs. We had plans to do live shows in 2020, but due to the pandemic, we now hope to start doing this from 2021," he adds.

There's a story behind the band's name though. "We were to release our album on October 2, which is a dry day. My initial thoughts were to only call the album 'The Dry Days', but we liked the title so much that we decided to call our band by the same name."

Kachhwaha doesn't miss a single day with his guitar. "Music acts as an outlet for me to explore my creative side. It gives me a positive high. I find great pleasure in writing lyrics," he says.