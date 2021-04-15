Kamath's Guitar Strings

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, True Beacon and Zerodha, has always been surrounded by music. In fact, music runs in Kamath's blood. "My mother is a Carnatic music teacher. She plays Veena. Just by the sheer proximity to music since childhood, I have developed a keen interest in it."

As a child, Kamath would attend flute and keyboard classes, but strumming guitar is something that stayed with him. "I could never get enough time to pursue my hobby seriously. Seven-eight years ago I bought my first guitar and started learning it on my own. I play to relax myself and often share teasers on my Instagram account."

A lover of country music, Kamath, unlike most guitarists, steers clear of rock 'n' roll. "I prefer 90s songs. Blowing in the wind, Knocking on heaven's door, Country roads are some of my favourites. Not just while driving or chilling, music is on no matter what I am doing."