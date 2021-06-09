Kripalu's Cricketing Lessons

Diageo India Managing Director and CEO Anand Kripalu is a fitness freak. He rarely misses working out in the gym despite his busy schedule. The FMCG veteran, who is all set to retire from corporate life, says his most cherished memories will be the time spent with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during IPL 2021.

Kripalu travelled with the team from city to city, till the tournament was called off. He often bumped into cricketers at breakfast or in the corridor of the hotel, and talked about lessons they could incorporate on the field from the corporate world. "After all, cricket is all about strategy and analysis."

However, the lessons the team has taught him, he says, are for more valuable. He is full of praise for RCB captain Virat Kohli. "The true test of leadership is when your team loses four games in a row, and yet you encourage your teammates to keep their chin up. I must say Virat has been exceptional. He always says we will turn this around, we will fix it."

Cricket, says Kripalu, has also taught him the importance of putting one's team before oneself. "People throw themselves at a ball for a catch despite an injury, as they don't want to let their team down. It's the culture of team spirit, which makes them do that and not the price tag they have been bought for."