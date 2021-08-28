scorecardresearch
Lessons From Tennis

Manos Nikolakis, General Manager, BIC Cello India

Had Manos Nikolakis, General Manager, BIC Cello India, not opted for a career in the corporate world, he would have probably become a professional tennis player. “I am a sports lover. I always wanted to play professional tennis or become a coach, but I couldn't do that.”

Nikolakis, who took over the reins of the Indian operations in late 2019, says he is fortunate to be living in an apartment complex which has a tennis court. Barring the initial months of the Covid-19 lockdown, he has seldom missed a game of tennis.

"I have a coach to train me, and I coach my children myself," he says. Tennis has helped him inculcate self-discipline. "It teaches you to stay focussed and never give up. For instance, if your game doesn't go as expected on a particular day, you adjust your plan and adopt other techniques. It applies to business too. If your strategies are not successful, you need to keep trying."

