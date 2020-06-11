Meditation A Way of Life

Tarun Katial, CEO of ZEE5 India, always starts his day with an hour-long session of Vipassana. The oldest of Buddhist meditation practices, Vipassana is also known as insight meditation movement, a direct and gradual cultivation of awareness. Vipassana, says Katial, not just rejuvenates him for the entire day, it has also taught him to ignore insignificant frills. "Vipassana meditation is the anchor of my life. I was in my raging 20s when my aunt gifted me S.N. Goenka's book, The Art of Living. It taught me to be introspective and look for solutions within myself rather than outside. This book has transformed me into a softer, less-selfish person."

Vipassana has especially helped him stay calm and focussed during the lockdown. "It has helped me rediscover myself and lead life in a better way."

Meditation, claims Katial, has also helped him stay grounded. He was among the young achievers of the media industry but says he got all that glory because of his good karma. Vipassana has taught him not to be scared of the future. "Nothing is permanent in life," he says. "I never get too excited with success or too depressed with failure. So, this attitude sort of keeps me rooted," he says.