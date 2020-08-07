On The Hunt

Over the past few years, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been setting unconventional annual challenges every New Year. This included learning Mandarin, building an AI-powered robot assistant, getting more comfortable with public speaking and reading more books. In 2011, he said he would eat meat of animals that he killed himself. In his 2020 New Year resolutions post, while replying to a comment, he mentioned: "That was a crazy challenge. I still go hunting. These days, mostly with a bow and arrow, though." And the animal that he hunted was wild boar. Wild boars are abundant across the US east coast and parts of California. According to the US Department of Agriculture, wild boar is an invasive species.

But, in 2020, he has set a decadal target for himself. This includes focusing more on funding and giving a platform to younger entrepreneurs, scientists and leaders to enable change; helping small businesses; and see if you could live anywhere and access any job anywhere else. The last bit has become a reality much before the 2030 target that Zuckerberg had set, thanks to coronavirus.