On Thick Ice

Like many Canadians, 52-year-old Paul Dupuis grew up on a steady dose of ice hockey and played competitively in school and college. His best friends were all formed in and around the ice rink. So, two years back, when he got an opportunity to head Randstad's India office as its CEO, while he was excited about the move, he felt he would have to sacrifice his favourite sport.

To keep fit, Dupuis started practicing with inline roller blades in Cubbon Park in Bengaluru. There he came across a group of children and adults called Bangalore Skaters, and introduced ice hockey to them. Now, on Sunday mornings, he coaches the children on 'ice' hockey but on wheels, in the park and anybody who is interested is free to join. While his weekend practice was on, it was serendipity that he got to know of a women's ice hockey team in Ladakh, on Twitter.

Now, for the past three years, Randstad has been involved with The Hockey Foundation, a not-for-profit based out of Canada and the US, to make hockey accessible. Dupuis personally helps with its co-hosting and raising sponsorships.

The company has now set in motion the plans for the 20th annual Indo-Canadian friendly ice hockey tournament to be held in Leh, Ladakh, in January 2020. While hockey is one part of the trip, the main objective is to also volunteer and donate 500 kg of ice hockey equipment.