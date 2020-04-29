Panoramic View

An avid photographer for years, Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, recently started sharing his travel experiences through #ShotStories - a compilation of photos and videos that portray his perspective on cultures, histories and heritages. Working for the Japanese conglomerate, Sharma often travels to the Land of the Rising Sun. Japan tops Sharma's list when it comes to capturing natural beauty and enjoying hospitality. "Places such as Hakone, Matsuyama and Mount Fuji are surreal. They share uncommon natural beauty such as hot springs and fantastic views combined with Japanese architectural marvels - a picturesque delight for photographers. I am drawn to pictures that tell stories, that portray not just the beauty of the moment but also the magnitude of the past," he explains.

Within India, Sharma finds a spiritual connection with popular pilgrimage sites of Vaishno-Devi, Shirdi and Tirupati, which he tries to revisit. But his favourite travel destination is London - a place he loves to go back to. He believes that London offers a beautiful combination of new world innovation, history and old-world architecture.

Sharmas interest in history is not limited to photography and travel; he also enjoys collecting antiques. "Antiques never fail to get my attention. They are a reflection of heritage and values passed through generations, building priceless memories."