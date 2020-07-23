Pushing Oneself with Extreme Sports

He is the epitome of living the ultimate American dream. Sergey Brin, the Co-founder of Google, is the son of a Russian immigrant who moved to the US when Sergey was just six. Brin, who is now valued at $64.6 billion, believes in living life to the fullest in his spare time. He loves intense sports that push his body to the limits. His suite of intense sports includes skydiving, roller hockey, ultimate Frisbee, and being on the high trapeze. Much of this - in-line skating, skiing, gymnastics - started while he was studying at Stanford, which is where he met Google Co-founder Larry Page.

Though he stepped down as President of Google's parent company Alphabet in December 2019, Brin will ensure that Googlers have a passion for intense sports. In the early days of Google, he used to have team bonding events at a training facility in San Francisco.