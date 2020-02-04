Rahul Bajaj's Kurta Passion

Chairman of the Pune-based Bajaj Group, Rahul Bajaj, stands out among Indian businessmen for multiple reasons. He has strong views and is not afraid of articulating them. That apart, at a time when one meets a sea of sharp-suited CEOs and proprietors, Bajaj wears his crisp kurtas with elan.

Bajaj's passion for kurtas is well known in business circles. He can be spotted in his favourite attire at professional events too. For a person who was always seen in safari suits in his earlier executive days, the changeover to kurtas happened after he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2006. That's when his love for kurtas, bandis and Nehru jackets came forth. Bajaj discovered that it was all the more easy to mingle with voters and politicians in the truly Indian attire. And the fact that kurtas are comfortable to wear just made it the oft-opted attire.

Bajaj owns a variety of kurtas to suit the occasion and is often gifted the same by friends and relatives. An industrialist remarked on a lighter note that Bajaj probably has more kurtas than any Bollywood star.

In the earlier photographs in which he is posing with the iconic scooter Chetak, Bajaj can be seen in a safari suit.

He was recently again seen with a Chetak, but things were different. The scooter was launched in an electric avatar late last year, and Bajaj donned a blue kurta to felicitate the event in Akurdi, Pune.