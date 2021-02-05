scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Rai's Sound of Music

The 51-year-old Anil Rai Gupta, MD, Havells India, is an avid singer and loves to record his own songs

Anil Rai Gupta, MD, Havells India Anil Rai Gupta, MD, Havells India

Tucked away neatly in the corner of the study in the 'White House', the residence of the Guptas of the Rs 10,000-crore Havells India in the leafy neighbourhood of Civil Lines in North Delhi, is a professional microphone. One can mistake it as a tool to aid Anil Rai Gupta in the numerous virtual meetings he has participated these last few months - he has almost entirely run his company from his study post lockdown - but it is an indulgence of a different kind. The 51-year-old Gupta is an avid singer and loves to record his own songs. He even has a small makeshift studio of sorts next to his bedroom in the house.

A fan of old Bollywood classics with special bias for Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar, Rai sings to de-stress, unwind or relax as the mood maybe. So much so that no private party with friends and relatives is complete without a singing session. Even the company's annual foundation day function is an occasion where there is time allocated for songs.

"There is no better way to unwind. Sing a song and the mood automatically lifts," says Rai.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos