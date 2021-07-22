Ranganathan's Match Point

For KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware, learning something new to keep one’s curiosity and youth alive is a way of life. He started learning tennis in his late 40s and is now a regular at tennis courts.

Four years ago, at 56, Ranga started learning to play the flute along with his wife. The couple normally plays a mix of Carnatic music and film songs and takes weekend lessons.

“My seniors in the class are seven-eight year olds who are my granddaughter’s age,” he says. Music is a family affair. Ranga, his wife and children are regulars at music festivals held in Chennai. He also has plans to take to golf in the next two years.