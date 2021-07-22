scorecardresearch
Ranganathan's Match Point

KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware

For KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware, learning something new to keep one’s curiosity and youth alive is a way of life. He started learning tennis in his late 40s and is now a regular at tennis courts.

Four years ago, at 56, Ranga started learning to play the flute along with his wife. The couple normally plays a mix of Carnatic music and film songs and takes weekend lessons.

“My seniors in the class are seven-eight year olds who are my granddaughter’s age,” he says. Music is a family affair. Ranga, his wife and children are regulars at music festivals held in Chennai. He also has plans to take to golf in the next two years.

