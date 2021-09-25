Run, Vineeta, Run

''Marathon training is like running a busines—you learn to be consistent in your efforts and yet patient with the outcome over a long period of time,” says SUGAR Cosmetics Co-founder & CEO Vineeta Singh.

Singh should know. She has been running marathons since her IIM-A days 15 years ago. What began as a thrill of competitive racing turned into a great combination of fitness and fun for her.

So far, she has participated in 20 marathons, ultramarathons and about a dozen half-marathons. Prominent among them is the Ironman Triathlon, which she completed in 2017, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. It involves a 3.8-km swim, a 180-km bicycle ride and a 42-km full marathon.

She has also completed the 89-km Comrades Ultramarathon thrice, in 2012, 2013 and 2014. The benefits of starting her day with a run are numerous— from fitness to stress relief to heightened energy and positivity throughout the day. “I find it quite meditative as I try to focus on my breathing while enjoying some alone time!"

Marathon training has also taught her to focus on the long term. “And long-term thinking helps me professionally.”