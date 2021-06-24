Sanka's Football Lessons

Aravind Sanka, Co-founder, Rapido, an online bike taxi aggregator, started playing football with colleagues to break the monotony. Slowly, it became a compulsory part of his break and fun time. Before the pandemic, Sanka used to play twice a week with colleagues and friends.

"I started playing football three years ago. The whole idea was to increase more face time with the team." He ended up playing on any local turf or on any ground that the team booked. "Football has helped in building team spirit and camaraderie. Apart from getting to know the team well, it helps me stay fit."

He doesn't have a favourite team though. Also, football isn't his only love. He likes playing cricket and volleyball as well.