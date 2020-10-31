Su's Marathon Zeal

People like to travel to see places, but Arnold Su, Asus's India Business Head for Consumer and Gaming PC, likes to travel to run marathons in different countries. Of the three full marathons Su has taken part in, one was in Tokyo, one in Czech Republic and the last, also his favourite, in France's Bordeaux. The wine marathon in Bordeaux is conducted through vineyards and has a wine stop every 2 kilometres en route. "I was drunk by the time I completed the marathon in 6 hours 30 minutes," Su recalls.

He started jogging while serving the compulsory one-year military service in Taiwan in 2011, but got hooked to running marathons when he joined Asus Taiwan as a management trainee. His mentor had got him enrolled in one then, and there was no looking back ever since. "The feeling of finishing the marathon is exhilarating. I loved that feeling of completion," he says.

Su tries to finish one full marathon and two-three half marathons every year. For that, he ensures he runs 6-8 kilometres, four times a week. Sales, he says, is a lot like jogging. "It cannot be done last minute. It has to be done daily, consistently. It is all about self-discipline and you have to push yourself to achieve small targets to meet the bigger milestone."