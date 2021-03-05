Takkar's Golfing Lessons

During weekends, one will invariably find Ravinder Takkar, MD and CEO, Vodafone Idea, on the golf course near his home. Golf, says Takkar, not just helps him be outdoors the entire day, but also enables him to take back a host of life lessons. It teaches him patience and how not to be short-sighted.

"Golf is a long game, and so is business. You always need to think long-term. It also teaches you not to get frustrated and have patience. You may have bad holes and the game may be going completely out of your hand, but you need to recover and get back on track. You need to get your mind back into the game," explains Takkar.

Last but not the least, the sport also teaches the head honcho of the telecom company, a fair amount of strategy. "It is also a sport that requires precision, as well as power."