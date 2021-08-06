The Amitabh Fan

Kalpen Parekh, President of DSP Mutual Fund, which manages assets worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, is a movie buff. Though his day begins and ends with thinking and reading about business, investing and money, he watches movies late at night when everyone else in the house is asleep. An ardent Amitabh Bachchan fan, Parekh has seen Sholay and Coolie more than 100 times each. “I keep watching the same movies again and again... It takes me back to my childhood memories,” he says. Agneepath, Main Aazad Hoon, Sharaabi and Khuda Gawah are some of his other favourites.

An active Twitter user, Parekh loves to provide simple and practical investing fundas to his followers on social media. Sometimes, his tweets include investment lessons from Amitabh’s movies as well. In May, he had tweeted referring to Sharaabi, “A movie where every line was iconic ‘Nashe me kaun nahi hai mujhe batao jara’ happens with us in our investing too.”

A fitness enthusiast, Parekh has started devoting more time to yoga and meditation since the lockdown last year. “They calm you down, help you maintain balance and aid you in your journey of being a balanced investor,” he adds.