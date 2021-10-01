The Antidote to Stress

Stress is, often, the worst accompaniment to modern working life. While senior executives look at ways to manage their health, they do slip up in the chaos of work. For Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Property Consultants, his first line of defence is “getting sufficient sleep regardless of the circumstances”.

In the best of times, the property business can be a roller-coaster ride and Puri, having spent three decades there, knows it only too well. “My pre-working morning hours are dedicated to my physical, mental and spiritual fitness,” he says. The answer to get all of that right is yoga. “I usually start my day with a solo session of yoga followed by meditation. It does limber up my body and strengthens my mind for the day ahead.”

Puri has been a regular yoga practitioner for seven years. He is at it four days a week in a session that lasts for 30-45 minutes. The objective is clear and it has worked rather well. “Getting rid of negative energy is critical. Saying ‘no’ when needed and discouraging negativity in others are important aspects of mental hygiene,” he says. For this professional, it is the age-old Indian tradition of yoga that has stood him in good stead.