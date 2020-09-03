The Avid Golfer

When Raj Khosla, CEO, MyMoneyMantra, is in Delhi, he makes it a point to visit the Delhi Golf Club twice a week. An avid player for over four decades now, Khosla has served as the captain of the Delhi Golf Club, and has also been on the board of the Indian Golf Union. "While studying I never got time to pursue my interest, but when I started working abroad with KPMG, I would participate in the game with colleagues. That's how I learned golf. When I came back to India, I continued playing."

Khosla takes keen interest in organising the game and increasing participation by young golfers.

"For young entrepreneurs, golf offers the unique opportunity to spend five uninterrupted hours with CEOs in a relaxed and familiar environment." Connecting the game with life, Khosla says just as in golf you need complete focus on your goals, similarly, in life, instead of getting distracted by random thoughts, you must focus sharply on immediate business goals. "Every shot counts. I have seen good players go horribly wrong when their minds are elsewhere. Besides, there is no substitute to hard work. Golf is a game that requires infinite patience." He quotes famous golfer Gary Player, "The harder I practice, the luckier I get."

For Khosla, being on the golf court is like meditation. "How often do you get a chance to gaze at greenery for 500 yards or more? Golf gives me an opportunity to be with nature."