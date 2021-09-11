The Cyclical Way

Clarity of thought is what makes leaders stand out. Ask Siddhartha Gupta, CEO of Mercer | Mettl, who cycles to get into a zen state. “The wee hours of the morning are the best for cycling. It’s the time to be with myself, clear my head of all the cognitive load and clutter, and think of things in a clear-headed and single-minded way.” He cycles at least five days a week, averaging around 500 km per month. He couldn’t go out for a couple of months during the early days of the pandemic, but was back on the road when the lockdown eased.

For Siddhartha, cycling — he rides a Merida Reacto bicycle — has also instilled the discipline of sleeping early and getting up early. This perseverance flows back into his professional life and helps him push the limits. “I strive to reach higher goals personally, lead my organisation to chase bigger goals and develop the habit of consistently delivering success. I push for a few km extra every day,” he adds.